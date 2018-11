Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Friends and family gathered at the Mahler Room on Washington Avenue Monday night for a private kidney donor event in honor of Charlotte Ottley, a Market Development Strategist, praised for her years of hard work in the Bi-state area recently discovered she is in renal failure and is in dire need of a kidney donor. If you would like to be tested to see if you are a match for Ottley call the number on the flyer below.