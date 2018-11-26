Police ask public to help identify armed robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man tied to a pair of armed robberies in mid-November.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, the first robbery happened November 12 around 5:40 p.m. at the Lee’s Chicken in the 6200 block of West Florissant Avenue. The suspect walked in the business to use the bathroom. After leaving the bathroom, the man pulled a gun from his coat and announced a robbery.

The second robbery took place days later on November 16 around 4:50 p.m. at the Metro PCS store in the 4500 block of S. Kingshighway Boulevard. In that incident, the suspect entered the store and told an employee he wanted to pay a bill. As the store clerk attempted to search for the man’s account, the suspect pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.

In both instances, the suspect was given money from the register and fled on foot, Woodling said. No one was injured in either robbery.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man between 25 and 35 years of age, approximately 160 pounds, standing more than six-feet tall with a slim build and dark complexion, with a dark beard and mustache. He was wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt, a dark/black jacket, a black knit-style cap, dark sneakers, and dark or black denim pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.