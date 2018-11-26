Pay It Forward: Troy, MO bus driver cares for kids like they’re her own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, MO - This week’s Pay It Forward winner is a local school bus driver whose attitude about her work is "it’s more than a job.”

Shaunna Hoel is a bus driver for Cuivre Park Elementary School in Troy, Missouri. She shares a special relationship with the kids.

Shaunna’s friend, Samantha Shelton, surprised her with a $500 gift card, our Pay It Forward award from First Bank.

“On behalf of FOX 2 and First Bank, I want to present to you $500 for the simply being the amazing person that you are, always having a smile on your face, and for taking care of your babies on your buses as if they were your own. Thank you for everything that you do.”

Their friendship began at Hawk Point city hall where Samantha works collecting utility payments

“I see her maybe once a month if I am lucky,” explains Shelton. “When she comes in she’s always so outgoing, so happy. She`s one of those people that when you see here you know your day just got ten times better.”

Shaunna loves the students on her bus. She gets to know them and their families and participates in their activities, like making a Shark Challenge video.

Samantha says, “I went and watched it and how cool a bus driver does that for their kids. You know, she gets involved with her kids. She cares about her kids.

“You know a lot of them come from families that don’t have moms and dads or have both in their homes and you know I always like to be that extra mom,” says winner Shaunna Hoel. “So soon they have to grow up and everything will be serious. So, for now, let’s let them be kids.”

Our Pay It Forward award of a $500 gift card is brought to you by First Bank. If you know of a deserving person you’d like to nominate for the award, visit our Pay it Forward page and nominate.