Monday Mascots – Razzy and Zadie

ST. LOUIS, MO - Cats Razzy and Zadie are our Monday Mascots for this week. Zadie is 1 year, 2 months and Razzy is 8 years old. These cats did not know one another before arriving at the APA, but soon became best friends. They love cuddling together. It isn’t required, but this pair would be perfect for a family looking to adopt two cats can’t. They can’t wait for a forever home.

Zadie is a smaller cat with three legs who loves watching birds out the window. Razzy is a petite cat that loves to have her ears scratched.

If you want to adopt Zadie, Razzy, or both, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

1705 South Hanley Road

314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org