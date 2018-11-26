× Iconic rock band KISS coming to St. Louis in summer 2019

ST. LOUIS – For nearly 50 years, KISS has blazed a path across rock music and pop culture with larger-than-life, blistering shows. And now, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame bandmates are preparing to embark on the second leg of their final tour, aptly titled “End of the Road.”

The second half of the tour begins January 31, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada and bounces all across North America well into the late summer.

KISS will be coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis on September 1.

Special meet and greet experiences will also be available for purchase on Tuesday, November 27 at 10 a.m. (local time) at KISSonline.com. Members of the KISS Army fan club will get a special presale availability for tickets beginning November 28 9 a.m. (local time). Tickets for the general will go on sale December 3 (local time) at LiveNation.com.