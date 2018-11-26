Gusty winds, colder air greet commuters Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis metro area is dealing with some strong winds Monday morning. Fortunately, the area was spared the additional snowfall that caused major problems in areas to the north and west of St. Louis.

As of Monday morning, parts of Chicago remained under a blizzard or winter storm warning. Before it got to Illinois, that winter storm ran through Colorado, Kansas, and Iowa.

The blizzard hit just as the holiday weekend was wrapping up, causing major headaches on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Whiteout conditions closed Interstate 70 through most of Kansas almost all-day Sunday.

The blizzard was a problem for people on the roads the those trying to catch flights.

Kansas City was forced to close its airport for four hours and in Chicago, more than 800 flights were cancelled Sunday.

Some flights were delayed at St. Louis-Lambert. Most people were able to leave late last night. Monday morning there are a few delays and it is for flights headed to Chicago.