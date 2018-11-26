BBB warns consumers about Versailles, MO moving company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to use caution when doing business with Allstar Mobile Home Transporting LLC, a Versailles, Missouri, business. Consumers allege the company failed to transport or move mobile homes, failed to issue refunds, and provided poor customer service.

The business has an “F” rating from the BBB, due to several recent unanswered customer complaints.

A woman from Versailles told BBB she hired the business in May 2018 to move a mobile home approximately 90 miles from Sturgeon, Missouri, to Versailles. She paid the business $3,000 as a down payment. The woman said the business did not do the work, and she had to hire another firm to complete the job. The woman asked for a refund of her down payment. The business told the woman it would not refund her money, saying she had breached a contract by hiring another company.

A woman from Eldon, Missouri lost $1,500 to Allstar Mobile Home Transporting. She told BBB she hired the company in March 2018 to move a mobile home from Willow Springs, Missouri, to Eldon. The move was to be completed by the end of May, but no work was ever done.

The business is owned by Brian Forsythe, who founded the business in February 2014. BBB has unsuccessfully attempted to contact the business.

BBB offers the following tips on hiring a mover: