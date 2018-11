× Affton High School cancels classes due to power outage

AFFTON, Mo. – Affton High School canceled classes for students and faculty Monday morning following a power outage.

According to Erica Chandler, a spokeswoman for the Affton School District, the outage affected “a significant portion of the building.”

Other schools in the district will have their regularly scheduled classes.

The cause behind the power outage was not disclosed.