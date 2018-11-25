× One dead in fatal two-car accident Saturday night

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A fatal accident occurred Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. on eastbound MO-364 east of Jungs Station Road in St. Charles.

A 39-year-old male driving a pickup truck collided with a sedan for unknown reasons. Both cars traveled off of the road and struck the guardrail. The pickup truck then overturned.

The driver of the car that was struck, a 31-year-old woman, was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck and his 32-year-old female passenger were both transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.