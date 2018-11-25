Normandy Police seek public’s help capture homicide suspect

NORMANDY, MO – The Normandy Police Department is asking for the public’s help to capture a homicide suspect. The homicide occurred on Saturday, November 24th at 1:30 pm at 5856 Bermuda Road across from the Bermuda Elementary School.

Police tell Fox 2 that the victim, 16-year-old Gerrian Green was shot multiple time outside the address after an altercation. Police say the suspected shooter is Korrie D. Black. Black is 18-year-old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 122 pounds.

It’s believed Black fled the scene in a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix MLS, with Missouri license plate MR2 V9P. The vehicle has heavily tinted windows.

Korrie Black is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or your local police department.