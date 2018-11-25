× Legendary wrestling announcer, Larry Matysik, passes away at 72

Larry Matysik, legendary wrestling announcer, has passed away at the age of 72. He promoted, booked, announced wrestling, as well as wrote a number of books, including, ‘Wrestling at the Chase’.

A close friend of Larry’s, Herb Simmons, broke the news that Larry had lost his battle with the following post on his Facebook page.

“It’s with heavy heart this morning that I come to each of you and give you the news that my good friend Larry Matysik has lost the battle. As many know his health has been declining over the past several year. I ask that you keep his wife Pat and Daughter Kelly in your thoughts and prayers as the next few days will be hard for them. I will continue to update you on the arrangements when they are available.”

Simmons had said recently that Matysik was suffering from pneumonia and his condition was deteriorating quickly and that he had been placed in hospice care.

Matysik was a television announcer for ‘Wrestling at the Chase’, which was considered “Must See TV” on Saturday nights and first broadcast on KPLR 59 years ago.

Larry Matysik, along with Sam Muchnick, was a promoter who built St. Louis into a pro-wrestling capital from the 60s to the 80s. KPLR, Channel 11, broadcast over 1,000 episodes over 24 years.

Matysik is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and was a recipient of the Jim Melby Award in 2014. He also was the president of the National Wrestling Alliance and the St. Louis Wrestling Club during the 70s and early 80s.

According to Simmon’s Facebook page, funeral Arrangements for Mr. Larry Matysik will be held Sunday, December 2, 2018, at the Renner Funeral Home at 120 North Illinois Street Belleville Illinois from 4 to 7 p.m.