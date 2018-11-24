Woman found in crashed vehicle with bullet holes in St. John dies from injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOHN, Mo. - Officers from the City of St. John Police Department responded to a vehicle accident with injuries near the intersection of St. Charles Lane and North & South around 11 p.m. Friday night.

When police arrived, they located a passenger vehicle off the roadway and into a pole. Officers and EMS on scene extracted one person from the vehicle and began first aid, however, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Further investigation revealed what appeared to be bullet holes on the side of the victim’s vehicle. The victim is an unidentified female.

The City of St. John requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department at approximately 12:15 a.m., and now the incident is under investigation by the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. This is an active investigation.

Detectives believe the victim’s vehicle was traveling westbound on St. Charles Rock Road towards I-170 when a suspect vehicle shot at the vehicle near St. Charles Rock and Wheaton. The victim’s vehicle ultimately crashed in the 8100 block of St. Charles Lane. At this time, there is not a description of the suspect's vehicle.

It is unknown if the cause of death is from the accident, or if it’s from possible gunshot wound(s).

The female victim has not been identified.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.