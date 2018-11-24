Major winter storm set to bring heavy snow, high wind to upper Midwest

ST. LOUIS, MO – A major winter storm will pound parts of the Midwest Sunday. Heavy snow will blanket parts of southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas, southern Iowa, northern Missouri, and northwest Illinois, with some seeing 10 inches or more. The snow will be accompanied by winds of up to 45 mph, creating dangerous whiteout conditions on roads and interstates. Travel is not advised.

For the St. Louis region, this storm will bring significant wind and falling temperatures but not much snow. Rain showers move in around midday as wind speeds begin to increase and temperatures begin to drop. Rain will change to windblown light snow and flurries Sunday evening. Wind gusts through the evening will be 25-30mph. Only minor snow accumulations are expected, mostly on grass and cars.

The exception to this is in northern Montgomery County and Pike County, MO along with Pike and northern Greene Counties, IL, where around an inch of snow is possible. These counties are on the edge of the heavy snow that will more greatly impact communities to the north.

Any light snow exits around midnight and we clear out into Monday. Much, much colder with wind chills in the teens Monday. It stays very cold through Wednesday.

Tomorrow night, the northwest 1/3 of the state should anticipate up to 12” of snow. Central Illinois could get up to 6”, the heaviest north of Springfield. Take all necessary precautions. Alter travel plans to leave early or ask yourself if your trip can wait. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/lLk5cXt1hp — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) November 25, 2018

We know you’re an excellent driver but even YOU should avoid travel in bad winter conditions Sunday because

▶️Driver who hits you isn't as good as you

▶️Allows snow removal & emergency crews to do jobs faster.@MSHPTrooperGHQ safe winter driving video: https://t.co/vn8xPWUVIh pic.twitter.com/7I6Q44FfRW — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) November 24, 2018