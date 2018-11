× Fatal accident being investigated in St. Charles County

ST. PETERS, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on eastbound 364. The accident happened just before 6:45 pm Saturday near 364 and Jungs Station Road in St. Peters.

The patrol says the accident was a single fatality involving 2 vehicles.

Accident reconstruction was called to the scene to do an investigation.

The area has been cleared of debris and the road has been reopened.