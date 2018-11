Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A cyclist made a disturbing discovery near a South County running trail Saturday morning. A Fox 2 viewer sent the station photos of a swastika painted near a rest stop on the trail.

He says he spotted the swastika painted on the side of a bathroom along Grant’s Trail. As of Saturday night, the vandalism had already been cleaned off.

The viewer said the vandalism was spotted in the 7.75-mile area, at the ‘Myson Charitable Foundation Trailhead.’