Brawl erupts during Alton-Riverview Gardens basketball game

ALTON, IL – A brawl erupted Friday night during the Alton v. Riverview Gardens boys’ basketball game. The game was part of the Alton Tip-Off Classic being held at the Alton High School.

According to the RiverBender, an Alton newspaper. The incident happened with just 19 seconds left in the third quarter of the game between the Alton Redbirds and Riverview Gardens Rams.

Both benches were cleared when the fight started. The altercation spilled into the stands, were some parent also got involved.

The game was suspended and both teams were forced to forfeit the game and games scheduled for Saturday night.

According to the report, all team members who left their benches were suspended from the game.

It’s not clear what started the brawl.

Mark Cappel, Superintendent for the Alton School District, said, “This is without question an unfortunate and embarrassing incident that is very serious. We are continuing to work with law enforcement to investigate and identify all parties involved.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department tells Fox 2 the matter is under investigation.

When the brawl took place, Alton was leading Riverview Gardens 64-43.