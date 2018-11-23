Suspects fleeing sheriff’s deputy crash truck into house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A Lincoln County family is happy to be alive after a truck came crashing through their house late Friday evening.

The Lincoln County Fire Protection District said the accident happened near Highway J and Highway U.

A sheriff’s deputy was pursuing suspects in a rural part of the county when the suspects’ truck left the roadway and crashed into a home.

The family’s home sustained significant damage and they weren’t allowed back inside for at least the rest of the evening.

The American Red Cross was called to help the family with accommodations.

And as of 11 p.m. Friday, law enforcement wouldn’t say if the suspects were in police custody or not.