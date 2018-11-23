Police conducting handicap parking stings this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Law enforcement agencies say they are serious about enforcing handicap parking spots this holiday shopping season. If you park in a handicap spot without the proper placard, police are looking and reminding motorists to follow the law.

“During the holiday season, there is an uptick in traffic. We want to make sure the spots are available for these people who need it who are out here shopping,” said Sgt. Doug McFarland, Illinois Secretary of State Police.

McFarland says police on both sides of the river are checking handicap parking spots throughout the year and issuing citations, which come with a fine anywhere from $200 to $250.

“We’ll also be looking for people who come out and get into cars or get into cars,” McFarland said. “We'll get out and talk to them and allowed to park in the spot.”

McFarland says people will say their family member is in the mall or store but when police say ‘let’s go talk to them,’ the truth comes out.

“This is important because these spots are designated for people with disabilities and it makes it so people can get out and shop like everyone else,” McFarland said.