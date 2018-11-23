Ladue neighbors turn Thanksgiving into fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, MO- A Thanksgiving tradition started by four friends is raising thousands of dollars for a good cause here.

It started 10 years ago when one neighbor invited over another neighbor--and their turkey. Then the neighborhood invited police officers and firefighters who had to work on the holiday. Now, it has morphed into a fundraiser for Children's Miracle Network which last year raised about $4,000.

Participants this Thanksgiving took part in a dunk tank, along with bringing a turkey and $50.