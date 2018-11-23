Friends gather in emotional vigil to remember Alton murder victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, IL- More than one hundred people gathered for a candlelight vigil on Thanksgiving night (Nov. 22) to remember a woman shot and killed during a domestic dispute. They met in the McDonald's parking lot in Wood River, Illinois where the woman worked for nearly 13 years.

The Alton Police Department said Angel Syddall, 31, was shot during a domestic dispute around 4 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 21) at a home near the intersection of Edwards Street and Washington Avenue in Alton.

"Everybody here had probably seen her or worked with her in the last couple of days, and we never knew that that was going to be the last time that we were going to see her," said longtime friend and co-worker Jenni Sheets.

Syddall and a 25-year-old man were airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where Syddall died from her injuries. According to police, the man survived and his condition is stable.

Syddall worked at two area McDonald's locations, and colleagues said she made a lasting impression on everyone she met.

"She was always someone that brought a positive attitude to the workplace," said co-worker Katelyn Hatton. "She would always make it a better day for everyone."

Tyler McHatton, a friend and co-worker, said Syddall was like a sister to him. "She means everything to us."

The Alton Police Department arrested Ernie Sykes, 54, of Alton Wednesday night.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Sykes with two counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and one count of Armed Habitual Criminal. Sykes is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.

The Alton Police Department credits the public for sending in tips which quickly led them to Sykes.