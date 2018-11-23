Delmar Loop launches service Friday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Clang, clang, clang goes the trolley down Delmar Boulevard.

University City gave the Loop Trolley the go-ahead to run through Delmar Boulevard after trolley officials submitted a $300,000 bond and put more to protection around an electric pole near the library.

After several delays, it’s finally running the full 2.2-mile track from University City Public Library to the Missouri History Museum.

“It’s nice to see some of the authentic look here and I think it’ll be great to move around the city,” says Mayur Shah, a Delmar Loop patron.

“It’s a great way to get up and down the loop and get people down here to shop for the holidays,” says Gayle Lopez, a Delmar Loop patron.

Between Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, local shops are hoping the new trolley will bring out more shoppers.

“There’s always different promotions going on. Today was Record Store Day, so they’ll be a lot of people shopping tomorrow looking for a Record Store Day titles and there are always people looking for records for Christmas gifts so these two days are very busy for us,” says Mat Wilson, Vintage Vinyl clerk.

The Loop Trolley is offering free rides for Small Business Saturday and many shoppers say they’re on board with the idea.

“One of the annoying things about going to a populated place is trying to find parking, paying enough for the meters, and finding quarters, which is really difficult when you need them. I think it would be a lot more fun and will make a lot more people, at least my age, come down here when you don’t have to worry so much about money or parking,” says Kelly Lopez, Delmar Loop patron.

“This was a trolley district back in the day and now that it’s back it will continue to add to the tourism and the overall look and nostalgia of this district,” says Wilson.

Again, the Loop Trolley will offer free rides on Small Business Saturday.