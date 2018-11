Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo- A man was struck and killed by an SUV while walking on the road Wednesday around 11:30p.m.

Michael Allbright, 51, was hit on the I-70 west ramp to Highway K in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Investigators reported that Allbright walked in front of the SUV traveling on the off ramp.

The driver had no injuries from the accident.