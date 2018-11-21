× Two people shot in suspected domestic dispute in Alton

ALTON, Ill. – Alton police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Edwards Street near Jersey Street.

Police tell FOX 2 the shooting appears to be a domestic dispute.

Both adults were taken to an area hospital.

There is no word on their conditions.

