Two people shot in suspected domestic dispute in Alton
ALTON, Ill. – Alton police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Edwards Street near Jersey Street.
Police tell FOX 2 the shooting appears to be a domestic dispute.
Both adults were taken to an area hospital.
There is no word on their conditions.
FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.
