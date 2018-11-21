Officer-involved shooting near Brentwood Drury Inn leaves one injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo - A man is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound following an officer-involved shooting in Brentwood.

Brentwood police spotted a suspicious vehicle about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday near Drury Inn and Suites and Brentwood shopping center.

According to authorities, officers pulled over the car which had warrants attached to the license plates, sparking a chase.

A 24-year-old man and a woman had been inside. The male suspect got out of the car and started running towards Eager Road.

During the chase, the suspect fired at least one shot at the officers, police said.

The suspect continued to run southbound on Egar Road into a creek between the two parking lots behind Brentwood shopping center

Police tell FOX 2, the officers spotted the suspect in the creek and the suspect fired again at officers. Officers returned fire and struck the suspect.

Both the Brentwood and Richmond Heights police departments responded to the incident.

"The victim, the suspect from the vehicle who became a victim of a gunshot wound. Was transported to a local hospital, he is currently in surgery, expected to survive.," says Sergeant Shawn McGuire with the St. Louis County Police Department.

No officers were harmed, and police are continuing to investigate the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom.

FOX2 will bring you more information as it becomes available.