Makeshift memorial appears outside the Catholic Supply store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – People have been adding to a memorial for the victims outside the Catholic Supply store in west St. Louis County, leaving flowers and a crucifix.

People said they just wanted to show support in some way. A woman brought her children from Shrewsbury because she’d heard there weren’t a lot of flowers here yet. Another woman brought a large cookie saying “love and prayers” for the sexual assault victims and 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt, the customer who was shot and killed.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 has been telling you how investigators were unable to find surveillance video or photos of a suspect. But we have also noticed detective repeatedly coming and going from the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill for the past two days. It’s just three doors down from the crime scene.

Police sources said the person of interest was in the bar the day of the crimes and that was a key factor.

Hotshots workers said they were not allowed to comment.