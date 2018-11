× Get home safe on Thanksgiving Eve with a free Lyft ride

ST. LOUIS -Traditionally the night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest for places that sell alcohol.

St. Louis Liquor distributing company Major Brands, Inc wants to make sure you get home safe.

They are teaming up with LYFT to provide up to $25 for a ride home.

The code you need to enter through the LYFT app is SHMBTHANKSEVE18.

The credit can be used between 4 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 2 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.