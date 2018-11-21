× Charges for suspect who fired shots at Brentwood officers

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 24-year-old man for firing shots at Brentwood police officers following a traffic stop late Tuesday evening.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Drury Inn on Eager Road.

Officers responded to calls of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot and discovered warrants attached to that car. A man and woman were inside the vehicle.

While conducting a criminal background check of the occupants, the man in the car took off running down Eager Road toward the Target sign.

During the foot chase, the suspect fired at least one shot in the direction of officers who were pursuing him. Those officers did not return fire and the suspect entered a creek to try and evade capture.

Eventually, additional officers responded and located the suspect in the creek. The man again fired at officers but this time police returned fire and struck the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Trey Cockrell, was taken to a local hospital for surgery and is expected to survive. His weapon, a Taurus 9mm handgun, was located and seized by police.

Cockrell was charged with two counts of first-degree assault – special victim, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of tampering with physical evidence in a felony, and one count of resisting/interfering with an arrest. He’s being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.