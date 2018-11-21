Bethalto couple accused of sexually abusing three children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Bethalto couple is behind bars Wednesday and facing charges of sexually assaulting multiple children.

“The allegations in these charges are gruesome and disturbing,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons.

According to prosecutors, 29-year-old Jeremy Leisgang and his wife, 36-year-old Andrea Leisgang, are accused of sexually assaulting three children from March 2016 until just last month.

Gibbons said the children were just 9, 11, and 13 years of age when the abuse started.

The charges are ranging from criminal sexual assault to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Jeremy Leisgang faces a total of 26 counts; Andrea Leisgang 12 counts.

“This is one of those cases where you’re really at a loss for words to comprehend how awful these allegations are,” Gibbons said.

Investigators said the abuse took place where the Leisgangs lived. It started in Pontoon Beach. It continued when the couple moved to the Town and Country Lakes area of Bethalto, Illinois, a rural community of mostly campers and RVs.

Gibbons said the case broke a few weeks ago when one of the children confided in a trusted adult.

“When we prove these allegations in court, we are going to take them out for life,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons called the child that came forward a hero. He said Jeremy Leisgang could face life in prison and Andrea Leisgang could face the equivalent of a life sentence.

Investigators said additional information was still being developed and more charges were possible.