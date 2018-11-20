Women threaten guard, knock over child after Victoria’s Secret theft

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Police are searching for seven suspects wanted for stealing from the Victoria’s Secret store at Chesterfield Mall. Around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, the women stole $8,000 worth of perfume. As they ran out, they threatened to pepper spray the responding security guard. Three of the suspects also knocked over a small child on the escalator to get past him.

They were last seen driving out of the mall in a dark colored Honda CRV with temporary tags.

If you have any information, call Chesterfield Police at 636-537-3000.