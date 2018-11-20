Woman worries she had creepy encounter with Catholic Supply shooting suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department are taking any and all tips regarding the Catholic Supply store suspect. A woman said she had an encounter with a guy who fit the suspect’s description.

This woman, who asked we not show her face until the Catholic Supply store suspect is apprehended, said on October 29 around 4:30 p.m. she had a scary encounter with a man inside the Walmart store just off Manchester Road. She said she was at the back the store by herself.

The woman said the description of the suspect sounds exactly like the guy who approached her.

“This man came up to me from behind and says, ‘Excuse me, ma’am’ in a calm voice, and says, ‘You have the most beautiful hair.’ And then he gets closer and closer to me,” she said.

The woman said she backed away but he kept staring at her and didn’t walk away.

“He had no shopping cart; nothing in his hands. Didn’t look to be shopping and as soon as people started to come down the aisle, he took off. I was shaking,” she said.

The woman said something was off about the guy and she immediately left the store. On Monday, her friend texted her a description of the Catholic Supply store suspect. Her friend said it sounded exactly like the man who approached her in the Walmart.

“I would say he was around 5'8”-ish 5'9”, medium, stocky build. Kind of like a beer belly and he was very, very white,” she said.

She said the man in her incident had light reddish hair with some white or blonde mixed in and appeared to be between 35 and 40 years of age. He also had a clean-shaven face on October 29.

“I called St. Louis County police and gave them the information, my name and number, and said, ‘Please call me and I will come down and look at the footage and you can see if this person is the person,’” she said.

A St. Louis County police spokesman said the department is aware of the woman’s report. Walmart is checking its own security footage and will let police know if they can see the individual from the October 29 incident.