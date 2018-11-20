Woman killed in west St. Louis County Catholic supply store identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO - The family of the woman who was killed in the Catholic Supply store attack in west county describes her as a beautiful and kind person.

They can`t believe what`s happened.

That victim is identified by family and police as 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt from House Springs.

Jamie was a beloved wife and mother of three.

She and her husband were very active at the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in High Ridge.

That is where a mass for Jamie is taking place Tuesday night.

Jamie`s family says she was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time, and now they are all mourning her tragic death.

“Our family right now is just devastated...it`s just senseless and heartbreaking,” said Tim Schmidt.

He is Jamie Schmidt`s brother-in-law and spoke with us outside of Jamie`s House Springs home.

Tim is still in shock.

“She was just a kind person...never did anything to anyone,” said Tim about Jamie.

Tim says Jamie was just shopping in the store on Monday afternoon when the attack happened.

He calls it a random tragedy.

“You don`t expect anything like this. You see things on the news and you think it`s terrible, it happens to somebody but when it happens to your family it`s a reality that nobody wants to deal with,” explained Tim.

The randomness of what happened is the hardest part for Cathy Soulon.

Jamie was her sister in law.

“How do you wrap your head around someone just walking in and doing that. Why would she be shot and nobody else?” asked Cathy.

Jamie`s family says she graduated from Northwest High School and was married for years to her high school sweetheart.

They tell she sang at church and was an artist...painting several murals at the church.

Jamie`s family is now hoping for justice for their loved one.

They have a message for her killer.

“I want him to know that what he did was he destroyed a family. He destroyed a very good person,” said Cathy.

Jamie`s family says she worked as an administrator at the St. Louis Community College`s Wildwood campus.

We`re told two of her children are adults and one is still in high school.

St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson is asking people at all parishes to pray for Jamie and all of the victims of the shooting at masses this weekend.

St. Louis County police tweeted Tuesday that anyone with information should call. Police urged tipsters to use the non-emergency numbers, not 911, to provide information about the Monday afternoon shooting at a Catholic Supply of St. Louis store in St. Louis County, near the town of Ballwin.

Police have said Schmidt was shot and died at a hospital. Police have declined to confirm media reports that there was more than one sexual assault victim.

Police are looking for a man about 5'7" with a heavy build and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

It's unclear why the store was targeted.

Statement from Jamie Schmidt’s family:

On the afternoon of November 19th, 2018 Jamie Schmidt’s life was taken in a senseless and random act of violence. Jamie was an amazing wife and a mother of three.

Jamie was a talented artist and singer and often used her talents for her church, St. Anthony’s in High Ridge, MO. She and her husband Gregg met at Northwest High School in the early eighties and were married in 1990. Jamie had recently taken a job at St Louis Community college in Wildwood working in administration.

Our family is heartbroken as we try to accept and understand this terrible tragedy. We ask for prayers for peace and that the killer is caught before he hurts anyone else.

