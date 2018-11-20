Urban League, ITAA Bank and Schnucks give-away 2,000 Thanksgiving meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The turkeys were ready and the rest of the trimmings nearby, bundled together in grocery bags.

At the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis outreach center off Vandeventer Avenue, there was a steady stream of people picking up Thanksgiving meals.

“So, this is the 23rd year the Urban League of St. Louis has been able to serve 2,000 families for the Thanksgiving holiday by providing turkeys and groceries from Schnucks,” says Michael McMillan, President & CEO Urban League St. Louis. “We`re very proud of the partnership we have with TIAA. They`ve stepped up and sponsored the entire program to serve these families and make sure they have everything they need for the holidays.”

Urban League programs to aid low- and moderate-income families in the St. Louis area in need of a Thanksgiving meal.

Tuesday afternoon there were food supplies and St. Louisans lining up at the Clyde C. Jordan Center in East St. Louis, in midtown, or here at the Urban League center on Jennings Station Road.

“Each meal is pre-packaged so it`s a full Thanksgiving meal,” says Joseph Hernandez, Senior Vice President TIAA Bank. “So, the turkey is separate but each bag contains the stuffing and all the fixings to have a great meal on Thanksgiving Day.”

“Yeah I like it,” says Annabelle Holmes. “It was pretty nice.”

The Urban League estimates that in the first two hours of Tuesday`s turkey giveaway, more than 800 people were served.