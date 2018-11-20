Police officer fired at suspect after being assaulted during arrest attempt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, Mo. — A man has surrendered to police following a standoff at a north St. Louis County apartment complex. Police swarmed a building in the Lucas and Hunt Village Apartments near I-70 and Lucas-Hunt Road after shots were fired following an officer attempting to make an arrest.

Around an 11:00am Tuesday, a female St. Louis County police officer attempted to arrest a male suspect and was assaulted. She fired at least one shot at the suspect. St. Louis County Police do not believe the suspect was struck.

The suspect fled to the apartment building and then barricaded himself in one of the apartments. He surrendered Tuesday afternoon.

The police officer suffered minor injuries in the assault.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Tactical Operations Unit assisted in dealing with the barricaded suspect. Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are also on the way to the scene to assist with the investigation.