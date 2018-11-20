St. Louis Blues fire head coach Mike Yeo after rough start to season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Blues are looking for a new coach after firing Mike Yeo. The team fired Yeo after the Blues lost to the worst team in the NHL, the LA Kings, Monday night.

Yeo was hired as an assistant coach under Ken Hitchcock in 2016. He took over as head coach in 2017 when Hitchcock was fired.

This year, the Blues are last in the Central Division with a record of 7-9-3. Overall, Yeo had a record of 73-49-11 with the Blues.

Now the Associate Coach Craig Berube has been named interim head coach. The Blues will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. with more information on the coaching change.

One interesting name hanging out there as a possible permanent replacement is former Blues and Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville. Coach Q won three Stanley Cups with Chicago before being fired two weeks ago.

Quenneville started his NHL head coaching career with the Blues in 1996.

He led the Blues to 7 playoff appearances in his 8 years in St. Louis.