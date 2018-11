Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, MO - It can happen in an instant: your back is turned away from your shopping cart. Seconds later, your wallet is gone.

That kind of theft is nothing new. But reports of the crime tend to pick up during the busy holiday shopping season.

Police are reminding the public to pay close attention to purses and wallets. Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with authorities for specific tips on protecting property.