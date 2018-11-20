Police search for gunman after shooting, sexual assault at St. Louis Catholic Supply store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The search is on to find the gunman behind a heinous act inside of a Catholic Store in west St. Louis County. The incident happened at the Catholic Supply business on Manchester Road.

The details on what happened inside that store may be graphic for some.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch a 911 caller said, the suspect went inside the store, ordered all of the women to undress at gunpoint, sexually assaulted several of them and then shot one in the head.

That woman, identified as 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt, later died at the hospital. Police said she was a customer in the store.

Police have released a description of the suspect that they are on the hunt for. He is described as a white male, standing at 5'7" and is believed to be within the age of 40-50. Police believe he is heavy built and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a large belt, and a black or gray 'paperboy-style' hat.

Updated suspect description: White male, 5’7” to 5’9”, 40 to 50 YO. Was wearing navy blue Carhartt style work jacket, a plaid red, white, & black shirt, glasses, brown belt w/ a red & blue square on the buckle, & paperboy style hat.

See examples. Call 636-529-8210 w/ info. pic.twitter.com/5seRMq3ifJ — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) November 20, 2018

St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson released the following statement:

Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific tragedy at Catholic Supply. We are praying for these victims, especially the victim in critical condition at this time. We join with civil authorities asking for the community’s assistance in apprehending the culprit of this crime.

Statement from Dan Stutte, President, Catholic Supply:

“We are shocked and saddened by the events that occurred at our West County location Monday afternoon. This was a senseless tragedy. Please join us as we pray for the victims and their families. The safety and security of our employees and customers is our highest priority. Our retail locations will be closed for business on Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday. We are cooperating fully with the ongoing police investigation, and we will share details as appropriate. We appreciate your patience, grace and prayers during this difficult time.”

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).