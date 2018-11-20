Pop’s Nightclub overflowed with a record breaking sellout crowd on October 26, for the first ever Rizz Show Live. Billed as “An Uncensored Cluster F**k” the fellows from 105.7 The Point’s ever popular Rizzuto morning show delivered on that promise. Highlights included many of their radio segments including Good or Gross with Chef Hepatitis, Match Up with Moon, Win Rizz’s Money, Donny’s Week in Rage and a special live edition of Real or Fake. Fans that stayed late were treated to a rousing post show concert from Greek Fire.
PICTURES: Rizz Show Live at Pops
-
St. Louis DJ’s win $15,000 on ‘Beat Shazam’ game show
-
Video shows fire department helicopter rescue people, dogs from mountain during wildfire
-
Indie pop sensation’s disease became his muse
-
This is the world’s oldest intact shipwreck
-
Fox 2’s Elliot Davis receives award from St. Louis Fire Department
-
-
Grammy-winning rapper recounts being shot during attempted robbery
-
Video shows police officer, good Samaritan bend door of burning car to free women
-
Fire Chief hailed as a hero for saving neighbors life
-
Local fire crew picks up new fire truck in Wisconsin
-
Pair arrested for setting fire to Swansea home with 11 people inside
-
-
NBC cancels ‘Megyn Kelly Today’
-
St. Peters firing range introduces classes to survive a carjacking
-
Miley Cyrus, Neil Young, Gerard Butler among those to lose homes in California wildfires