PICTURES: Rizz Show Live at Pops

Pop’s Nightclub overflowed with a record breaking sellout crowd on October 26, for the first ever Rizz Show Live. Billed as “An Uncensored Cluster F**k” the fellows from 105.7 The Point’s ever popular Rizzuto morning show delivered on that promise. Highlights included many of their radio segments including Good or Gross with Chef Hepatitis, Match Up with Moon, Win Rizz’s Money, Donny’s Week in Rage and a special live edition of Real or Fake. Fans that stayed late were treated to a rousing post show concert from Greek Fire.