High Ridge church holds mass and prayer in honor of woman shot inside Catholic Supply store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH RIDGE, MO - Parishioners at St Anthony of Padua in High Ridge packed the pews Tuesday night honoring 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt, who died at a hospital after being shot Monday afternoon.

St. Louis County Police said a man with a gun barged into the Catholic Supply store located on Manchester Road shooting Schmidt in the head. They said he also committed a sexual assault.

People who knew Schmidt as a friend or as a fellow church member, fondly recalled how much she loved to sing. The grief-stricken crowd held mass and offered a prayer for the mother of three.

“Obviously you’re a troubled man who would do such an act,” said Deacon Jim G’Sell, as he fought back tears, “turn yourself in.”

Many people in attendance not only remembered Schmidt as having a beautiful voice but also her artistic talents. Several of Schmidt's hand-painted murals can be seen inside the church.

“The outside world broke our bubble and took somebody very special," said Cathy Gansmann.

“A joy, pure joy I mean she loved everybody and everybody loved her," said Rita Miller.

Schmidt's family released a statement which read:

"On the afternoon of November 19th, 2018 Jamie Schmidt’s life was taken in a senseless and random act of violence. Jamie was an amazing wife and a mother of three.

Jamie was a talented artist and singer and often used her talents for her church, St. Anthony’s in High Ridge, MO. She and her husband Gregg met at Northwest High School in the early eighties and were married in 1990. Jamie had recently taken a job at St Louis Community college in Wildwood working in administration.

Our family is heartbroken as we try to accept and understand this terrible tragedy. We ask for prayers for peace and that the killer is caught before he hurts anyone else."

Fox 2 reached out to the college late Tuesday evening asking if officials would release a statement regarding Schmidt’s passing but we did not get an immediate response.