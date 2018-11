Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, Mo. - Firefighters are on the scene of a business that is on fire in the 1400 block of Manchester Rd.

Smoke could be seen coming from Sunrise Day Spa when first responders arrived on scene just before 5:00 a.m.

There are no reported injuries.

Manchester Road east of Ries intersection is blocked to traffic until further notice.

FOX 2 will update this story as more information becomes available

******Traffic Alert****** Officers are currently on scene of an active fire in the 14700 block of Manchester Road. Eastbound and Westbound Manchester Road is closed to through traffic until further notice. We will update as soon as it opens — Ballwin Police Dept (@BallwinPolice) November 20, 2018