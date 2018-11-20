Cab driver robbed at gunpoint, suspect sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A cab driver was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday morning in south St. Louis

Accroding to authorities, the driver picked up a passenger in North County and drove him to the McDonalds at I-44 at Jefferson.

Instead of getting out of the cab at his destination the passenger pulled out a gun.

Police say, the driver got out of the cab and the gunman took off.

The cab was found abandoned a short time later on California Avenue.

The gunman is described as a man in his mid-20's around 5'8 inches weighing 175 lbs, with long dreadlocks and tattoos on his face.