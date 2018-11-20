3 suspects in custody for armed robbery in St. Charles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Someone has been using bb guns that look real to commit crimes in St. Charles County.

Three suspects are in custody at the St. Charles County Jail facing charges for using bb guns to rob a pizza delivery guy and terrorize others.

Police believe they may have additional crimes.

Two of the suspects are identified as Katherine Skordos and Isaiah Highley. The third suspect is a juvenile and their name is not being released.

Police say the crimes happened Friday in two different sections of Cambridge Crossing Drive in a subdivision. According to court documents Katherine Skordos yelled at pizza delivery guy and scared him by pointing a bb gun at him. The suspects took $20 from him.

The victim told police the gun looked real.

On the same day, the three suspects riding in a Nissan Sentra scared a man in a car. That victim told police the female suspect pointed the gun at him and said to him do you want to die?

He also told police the gun looked real.

Quick work by the St. Charles County Police Department, led officers to spot and stop the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say they recovered two bb guns similar to a Glock handgun on a website. One gun appeared to have been manufactured by the Glock company and had a light attached to it.

Authorities say the suspects are facing charges of robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and harassment.

St. Charles County Police are trying to determine if the suspects were involved in other incidents where several vehicles were shot up by bb guns in the City of St. Charles, Cottleville and St. Peters area.