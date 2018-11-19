Sexual assault and shooting at west St. Louis County Catholic Supply store

WARNING: The story contains disturbing details.
WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - There has been a sexual assault and a shooting at the Catholic Supply store in a shopping center near the intersection of Manchester Road and Weidman Road in west St. Louis County.
There is a heavy police presence at the scene. St. Louis County Police confirm they were called to the scene at about 3:20pm for a shooting and that one woman was shot. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police also confirm that at least one woman was sexually assaulted. The suspect is not in custody. St. Louis County Police say that the victims did not know the suspect.
Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch are reporting that a 911 caller reported that the shooter went inside the store and ordered all of the women inside to strip at gunpoint, sexually assaulted several of them, then shot one of them in the head.
Police are looking for a white man, 5’7”, with a heavy build wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a large belt. The suspect was also wearing a black or gray hat. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Police are not sure if he left the scene on foot or in a vehicle.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).