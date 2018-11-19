× Schlafly brings back “Cans for Cans” for holiday season

ST. LOUIS, MO – Schlafly Beer is once again partnering with the St. Louis Area Food Bank to host “Cans for Cans” through December. Beer fans who donate two non-perishable canned goods at either the Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust St.) or Maplewood’s Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue) will receive one can of Schlafly’s 16-ounce White Lager, IPA or Kölsch.

Both Schlafly brewpub locations will be collecting donations until Monday, December 24. All donated canned goods will benefit the St. Louis Area Food Bank. In 2017, Schlafly donated 2,137 pounds of goods, which roughly equates to 1,744 meals.

One can of Schlalfy beer is redeemable for every two non-perishable canned food items donated (up to 12 items per visit). You must show proof of 21+ ID with a donation.