Residents appalled by sexual assault of employee’s in Catholic supply store

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY - People who live in the neighborhood around a Ballwin-area shopping center were on high alert Monday night following a deadly shooting and sexual assault at the Catholic Supply store.

Fox 2 spoke to a woman who said she has shopped at the store for years and said the women who work inside are always so sweet.

On Monday night, Holy Infant Church off of New Ballwin Road canceled its evening activities after the deadly shooting.

St. Louis County Police are asking anyone with information to call them immediately. They said if you come into contact with someone who you think might be the suspect to not approach them but to call 911.