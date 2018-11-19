× Overland man charged with statutory rape in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 44-year-old Overland man for allegedly having sex with a minor over the summer.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating the matter in June 2018 after receiving a complaint from the family of a 12-year-old Ohio girl.

The girl said she was visiting a family member in Old Monroe, Missouri in June when she was forced into sexual intercourse and other unwanted sexual acts.

The victim identified her assailant as Jason Vaughan.

Vaughan did not have a permanent residence in Missouri, which made it difficult for authorities to locate him.

Chesterfield police took Vaughan into custody on November 15. Vaughan denied having any sexual contact with the victim.

Vaughan was charged with first-degree statutory rape and first-degree sodomy. He remains in custody at the Lincoln County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.