Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Sarah Javier of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week’s Monday Mascot: Max.

Max is 4 years old and weighs approximately 50 pounds. He's a sweet young boy and needs a new family to bond with!

Max is a lovebug and wants to snuggle all day. He loves everyone and everything he meets!

If you want to adopt Max or any of the other animals available, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org