× Missouri AG announces rape charges against Phelps County attorney

ROLLA, Mo. – A Phelps County grand jury indicted a Rolla attorney for committing numerous sexual assaults, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said.

According to Hawley’s office, Brant Shockley was charged with 18 counts involving the sexual assault of four different women between September 1, 2014 and June 12, 2018.

Shockley was charged with nine counts of first-degree rape or attempted rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, three counts of second-degree sodomy, and two counts of second-degree rape.

The Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office asked the state attorney general to handle the case due to an unspecified potential conflict of interest.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office and Rolla Police Department are asking anyone with additional information on the case to contact either the AG’s office at 573-644-3068 or the Rolla PD at 573-308-1213.