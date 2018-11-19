× Man accused of stealing Boy Scout food donations in custody

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO – A man accused of stealing Scouting for Food donations over the last several years is in custody in Franklin County, MO. On November 13, 2018, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received information about a man stealing Boy Scouts of America food drive donations from homes in the Lonedell area for the last four to five years.

Then, on November 17, the Sheriff’s Office took a call from a local scoutmaster collecting donations who reported confronting the suspect. That suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, almost striking the scoutmaster.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Franklin County deputies later found the vehicle in the 1400 block of Wardfield Road. The suspect was found nearby and detained. An investigation turned up stolen food items and two old BSA scoutmaster shirts.

The suspect, Eddie Lee Powers Jr, 51, from Robertsville, MO, was taken into custody for stealing the donated items. He is facing charges of misdemeanor Stealing and Assault 4th degree. Bond was set at $1000.

The stolen food items have been turned over to the Boy Scouts.