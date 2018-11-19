Google reveals best and worst St. Louis Thanksgiving travel times
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Google just released its search trends for St. Louis this Thanksgiving. Apparently, the best time to hit the road to leave town is at 6am Thanksgiving day. The worst time to drive is at 2pm Wednesday.
Using St. Louis-specific data from Google Maps, Google is recommending the best and worst times for St. Louis travelers. They are:
St Louis:
- Best day to leave: Thanksgiving day, 6am
- Worst day to leave: Wednesday, 3pm
- Best day to return: Sunday, 6am
- Worst day to return: Sunday, 3pm
Google has set up a website highlighting trends in St. Louis and across the country at: www.mappingthanksgiving.com. And if you’re interested in the top Missouri searches this year during the Thanksgiving week, they are:
Missouri:
- Top overall search during Thanksgiving week: Golf course
- Top search on Wednesday: Home improvement store
- Top search on Thanksgiving: Golf course
- Top search on Friday: Stadium
Traffic patterns: