Google reveals best and worst St. Louis Thanksgiving travel times

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Google just released its search trends for St. Louis this Thanksgiving. Apparently, the best time to hit the road to leave town is at 6am Thanksgiving day. The worst time to drive is at 2pm Wednesday.

Using St. Louis-specific data from Google Maps, Google is recommending the best and worst times for St. Louis travelers. They are:

St Louis:

Best day to leave: Thanksgiving day, 6am

Worst day to leave: Wednesday, 3pm

Best day to return: Sunday, 6am

Worst day to return: Sunday, 3pm

Google has set up a website highlighting trends in St. Louis and across the country at: www.mappingthanksgiving.com. And if you’re interested in the top Missouri searches this year during the Thanksgiving week, they are:

Missouri:

Top overall search during Thanksgiving week: Golf course

Top search on Wednesday: Home improvement store

Top search on Thanksgiving: Golf course

Top search on Friday: Stadium

