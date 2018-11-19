× Four killed in head-on crash in Rolla, Missouri

ROLLA, Mo. – Two brothers were among four men killed in a head-on collision Sunday morning in central Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred four miles south of Rolla on Route O.

A 1994 Chevy Cavalier was traveling southbound on Route O when it crossed the center line and struck a northbound Nissan Titan. All four people in the Cavalier were killed.

The MSHP said the men were not wearing seatbelts, which possibly could have saved their lives.

“All of the occupants of the Nissan received moderate to minor injuries,” said Sgt. Michael Mitchell, Missouri State Highway Patrol. “None of the occupants of the Chevrolet were restrained.”

“If we could stress to people to wear those seatbelts, we could have saved some lives in that vehicle if they had been properly restrained.”

State police identified the victims as 22-year-old Alonzo Moore (driver), 25-year-old Andrew Theiss, 27-year-old Logan Barton, and 26-year-old Zachary Barton.